MLA inspects rain damage in Bidar villages

Dr. Beldale ordered immediate aid, power restoration, and urgent repair of damaged poles, roads, drainage systems, and fallen trees

BIDAR

Bidar South Constituency MLA Dr Shailendra Beldale visited Kolara village and nearby areas to inspect damage caused by untimely rain and strong winds that affected several villages recently. During the visit villagers informed the MLA that rainwater had entered many houses causing severe inconvenience to families and damaging household materials. Farmers also reported crop losses while some public infrastructure including roads drains and electricity systems suffered heavy damage due to the storm.

After listening to the grievances of local residents the MLA directed officials to conduct a complete survey of the affected areas and submit a detailed report to the government. He instructed authorities to ensure immediate compensation for all eligible beneficiaries without delay. Agriculture and revenue department officials were asked to quickly assess crop damage and provide relief according to government rules.

Dr Beldale strictly instructed officials that no affected family should be denied government assistance. He also directed electricity department officers to repair damaged electric poles and restore power supply in the villages as early as possible. Officials were further instructed to clear fallen trees and repair damaged roads and drainage systems urgently to avoid further inconvenience to the public.

The MLA assured residents that he would continue supporting them during difficult times and advised people not to panic. He urged villagers to report all problems to local authorities and public representatives for quick action and assistance.

Officials from various departments local leaders BJP workers and villagers participated during the inspection visit and reviewed the situation in the affected areas. Residents appreciated the MLA’s quick response and expressed hope for speedy restoration works and compensation assistance from the government authorities soon for relief.