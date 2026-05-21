Children: Citizens of Today, Not Just Tomorrow”

Suhana Shipra

Despite countless articles, constitutional rights, and laws designed to protect children and minorities, society often appears hypocritical when there is empowerment without true representation. While activists continue to fight against exploitation and demand equal rights for all, child welfare is still frequently treated as a lesser cause. This is concerning because children are among the most vulnerable members of society and deserve equal dignity, protection, and opportunity.

A child requires a healthy environment to grow, along with proper access to education, healthcare, emotional support, and safety. Although governments have introduced various schemes and policies to protect children from abuse and exploitation, and organisations such as UNICEF continue to promote child welfare, millions of children still suffer from hunger, poverty, child labour, trafficking, neglect, malnutrition, and lack of education. These issues affect both their physical and mental development and prevent them from reaching their full potential.

Child rights activist Nagasimha Rao explains that India signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1992, which encourages the promotion of child welfare and protection. However, poor implementation, lack of awareness, and limited publicity continue to weaken these efforts. Organisations such as CWC, JJB, SJPU, and KSCPCR exist to protect children, yet many citizens remain unaware of their roles and responsibilities.

Society often believes that education alone will reduce child abuse and exploitation. While awareness through education is important, abuse still exists even in educated households and urban settings. According to the activist, one major reason is social stigma. Families often remain silent about abuse to protect their honour and reputation. Many people still treat children as their private property rather than individuals with rights and dignity.

The stigma surrounding children’s mental health is also deeply rooted in society. Parents and schools often prioritise academic success over emotional well-being, leaving children pressured and unheard. Children have four important rights: survival, protection, development, and participation. Yet society still ignores children’s voices when making decisions that directly affect them.

Emotional abuse is another issue that often goes unnoticed. Scolding, threats, comparison, shaming, and behavioural punishment are frequently normalised as discipline, even though they can leave lifelong psychological effects. Children are individuals with boundaries, emotions, and opinions, and adults must learn to respect them.

Child welfare, education, protection, and participation should be a shared responsibility between society and the government. Children are not just the future of the nation — they are equal citizens today and deserve to be treated with care, respect, and humanity.