VCK considers joining Vijay-led TN cabinet

CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party would discuss Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s renewed invitation to join the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu. He stated that TVK leaders assured him rebel AIADMK legislators would not be included in the Cabinet, addressing a major concern raised earlier by the VCK. Thirumavalavan said the party had supported the government unconditionally to ensure political stability. He also thanked Minister Aadhav Arjuna for publicly expressing TVK’s interest in including VCK in governance. The party will now hold internal discussions before taking a final decision on joining the Cabinet officially