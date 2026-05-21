Thursday, May 21, 2026
HomeIndiaVCK considers joining Vijay-led TN cabinet
India

VCK considers joining Vijay-led TN cabinet

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
80

CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party would discuss Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s renewed invitation to join the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu. He stated that TVK leaders assured him rebel AIADMK legislators would not be included in the Cabinet, addressing a major concern raised earlier by the VCK. Thirumavalavan said the party had supported the government unconditionally to ensure political stability. He also thanked Minister Aadhav Arjuna for publicly expressing TVK’s interest in including VCK in governance. The party will now hold internal discussions before taking a final decision on joining the Cabinet officially

Previous article
Experts highlight economic value of bee conservation
Next article
Twisha family alleges justice delayed in Bhopal
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.