Twisha family alleges justice delayed in Bhopal

BHOPAL

Twisha Sharma’s father alleged that delays by authorities allowed his daughter’s body to decompose, leaving the family with no hope for justice. Police asked the family to take custody of the body after AIIMS Bhopal reportedly said it lacked facilities to preserve it properly. The family has refused to accept the body until a second postmortem is conducted outside Madhya Pradesh. Twisha’s father accused police, administration and courts of failing to support the family during the investigation. He claimed delays were intentional and demanded an independent examination at AIIMS New Delhi to transparency and restore confidence.