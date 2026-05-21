Experts highlight economic value of bee conservation

CH News

Bengaluru

“World Bee Day” was organized by the Department of Apiculture and the All India Research Project on Bees and Pollinators at the University of Agriculture on Wednesday at the North Block Auditorium, GKVK, Bengaluru. The event brought together scientists, researchers, professors, farmers, students, and beekeepers to discuss the ecological and economic importance of bees.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. S. V. Suresh, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Bengaluru. The chief guests included Prof. A. H. Rajasab and Dr. Sachin S. Suroshe. Special invitees included Dr. Mudalagiriyappa and Dr. Mohan I. Nayak. The programme was chaired by Dr. N. B. Prakash.

Speakers highlighted the vital role bees play in pollination, biodiversity, agriculture, and food production. Referring to a quote commonly associated with Albert Einstein, they stressed that the disappearance of bees could severely affect life on Earth. Different species of bees, including Indian bees, European bees, and stingless bees, were discussed along with the structure of bee colonies.

The convention also explored pollination biology and the co-evolution between bees and flowering plants. Researchers explained how bee foraging behaviour supports ecosystems and improves agricultural productivity. Bee products such as honey, wax, and bee venom were also discussed for their medicinal and commercial value.

Another major focus was the economic importance of beekeeping. Speakers emphasized honey production, branding, certification, and purity testing using modern technologies to improve consumer trust and support farmers financially. Challenges such as pesticide use, diseases, and lack of scientific awareness were also addressed.

The event concluded by emphasizing that protecting bees is essential for biodiversity, ecological balance, agriculture, and human survival.