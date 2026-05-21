Collector urges dengue precautions in Mandya district

Gram Panchayats and municipal councils were directed to conduct regular fogging, while the health department spreads awareness, stressing discipline, cleanliness, and community participation to prevent dengue

Mandya

District Collector Dr. Kumar has urged people to take strong precautions against dengue, a dangerous infectious disease spread by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, especially during the rainy season when stagnant water increases mosquito breeding in Mandya district. He chaired an inter departmental coordination meeting on dengue control at the district office on 19-05-2026 and instructed officials to strengthen prevention and awareness activities. He directed taluk hospitals to reserve at least five beds for dengue patients and asked schools to conduct regular health education programmes. He also instructed officials to stop roadside sale of cut fruits and open food items and to maintain hygiene in hotels, meat shops, and public places with proper waste disposal.

Gram Panchayats and municipal councils were asked to carry out regular fogging operations and the health department was told to create awareness among people for a clean environment and dengue free society. He emphasized that dengue is preventable and can be controlled through awareness, discipline, and community participation to build a healthy society.

In the same meeting, Dr. Kumar highlighted the Central Government’s Jnana Bharatam Mission aimed at preserving ancient manuscripts and palm leaf records for future generations. He said the project focuses on digitising old manuscripts using modern technology including artificial intelligence so that knowledge of science, art and philosophy is protected from destruction. He added that manuscripts should be identified in temples, monasteries, educational institutions and private libraries and local groups should help in awareness and preservation efforts. Officials including R C H Officer Dr. K P Ashwath, Deputy Director Lokesh and Tourism Department official Raghavendra attended the meeting.

He appealed to citizens, schools, colleges, and local organizations to actively participate in both health awareness and knowledge preservation programmes for the benefit of society and future generations. He said cooperation between departments is essential for controlling diseases like dengue and for successfully implementing national missions that protect traditional knowledge. He urged everyone to maintain cleanliness, follow health guidelines, and support government initiatives for a healthier and more informed society in Mandya district.