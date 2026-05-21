Minister prioritises sericulture growth in Coastal Karnataka

The minister announced modern sericulture training, stronger silk markets, transport subsidies, and additional staff support for farmers’ development

Vitla

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said that sericulture will get special priority in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as the government plans to revive silk farming in the coastal region. He said sericulture was widely practiced in the region three decades ago but has declined and the government will promote it again with modern support. Free saplings, fertilizers, equipment and subsidies will be provided to farmers along with technical guidance to encourage new growers.

The minister said sericulture can now be done easily using modern technology and training will be given to interested farmers in both districts. He added that silk markets and buying centres such as Ramanagara, Shidlaghatta and Kollegala will be strengthened to support farmers and reduce transport costs. Transport subsidy of thirty rupees will be given to farmers to help them carry silk to markets and improve their income. Officials said the department will appoint additional staff in Dakshina Kannada to strengthen sericulture development and improve field support services.

India has now become the leading silk producer in the world surpassing China while Mysore silk sarees continue to have strong global demand. Silk prices currently range between six hundred and seven hundred rupees per kilogram giving farmers an average profit of around three hundred rupees per kilogram. At the event, senior farmers were honoured and subsidies and equipment were distributed to encourage more people to take up sericulture in the region. Officials said a target of fifty acres has been fixed for sericulture expansion in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with subsidy support of up to one lakh rupees for silk shed construction and machinery. The department also said awareness programmes and training camps will be conducted regularly to encourage rural youth and women to participate in silk farming activities.

At the district level silk farming fair held at Vitla, senior sericulture farmers were felicitated and government subsidies along with equipment were distributed to beneficiaries. Officials said the programme aims to revive traditional silk farming, improve farmer income, and strengthen the rural economy in coastal Karnataka through sustained support and planning in the region.