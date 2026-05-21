Dandeli issues strict new waste segregation rules

Karwar

Residents of Dandeli have been instructed to strictly follow new Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 issued under central guidelines. Households, shops, and commercial units must separate waste into green bin for wet waste, blue bin for dry waste, red bin for sanitary waste, and black bin for hazardous waste. Mixing of garbage is illegal and violators will face penalties as per rules. Municipal Commissioner of Dandeli has appealed to citizens to cooperate for a clean and beautiful city. Officials said awareness drives will continue and strict enforcement will begin across all wards immediately in Dandeli area.