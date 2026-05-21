Upalokayukta hearing scheduled in Mandya district

Mandya

The Hon’ble Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa will visit Mandya district on May 21 and 22 to conduct a hearing and disposal program for pending complaints. The sessions will be held from 10 am to 5 pm at Ambedkar Bhawan in Mandya city. The hearing will focus only on complaints from Mandya and Malavalli taluks. Only those complainants who have already received official notices from the Lokayukta office will be allowed to participate. New complaints will not be accepted during the program. Citizens may submit fresh grievances later at the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police office, officials said in a release.