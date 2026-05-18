Monday, May 18, 2026
HomeCitySadhana Samavesh to distribute certificates to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries: Parameshwara
City

Sadhana Samavesh to distribute certificates to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries: Parameshwara

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
123

CH NEWS
BENGALURU

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said the Karnataka Congress government’s “Sadhana Samavesh” scheduled to be held in Tumakuru on Tuesday will focus on showcasing the government’s achievements and distributing entitlement certificates to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the State government is completing three years in office on May 19 and the conference has been organised to highlight the promises fulfilled during this period.

“There is a government conference tomorrow in Tumakuru. During the programme, entitlement certificates will be distributed to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries. The government had made several commitments to the people, and through this conference we will present what has been achieved in the last three years,” he said.

The Minister clarified that the event should not be viewed as a political show of strength despite speculation surrounding the programme and the participation of senior leaders.

“There is no power show here. We are only conducting a government programme aimed at implementing welfare initiatives and informing the public about development works. Neither I nor anyone else is looking at it from a political angle,” Parameshwara said.

He further stated that the conference is an official government function and not a Congress party event. “This is not a party programme. Therefore, leaders from the party high command have not been invited,” he added.

Responding to political discussions about possible leadership changes after the conference, Parameshwara said such matters were internal to the party and unrelated to the event being organised in Tumakuru.

“Change in government or leadership is a separate issue. This programme is being held from a development perspective. We are not mixing internal party matters with this event,” he said.

The State government is expected to distribute benefits under several Revenue Department and welfare schemes during the large-scale public programme in Tumakuru.

Previous article
VTU launches free drone pilot licence training for students
Next article
Bengal cabinet clears 7th Pay Commission, ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ Intro: Under Annapurna Bhandar, women beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.