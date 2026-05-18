Sadhana Samavesh to distribute certificates to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries: Parameshwara

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said the Karnataka Congress government’s “Sadhana Samavesh” scheduled to be held in Tumakuru on Tuesday will focus on showcasing the government’s achievements and distributing entitlement certificates to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the State government is completing three years in office on May 19 and the conference has been organised to highlight the promises fulfilled during this period.

“There is a government conference tomorrow in Tumakuru. During the programme, entitlement certificates will be distributed to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries. The government had made several commitments to the people, and through this conference we will present what has been achieved in the last three years,” he said.

The Minister clarified that the event should not be viewed as a political show of strength despite speculation surrounding the programme and the participation of senior leaders.

“There is no power show here. We are only conducting a government programme aimed at implementing welfare initiatives and informing the public about development works. Neither I nor anyone else is looking at it from a political angle,” Parameshwara said.

He further stated that the conference is an official government function and not a Congress party event. “This is not a party programme. Therefore, leaders from the party high command have not been invited,” he added.

Responding to political discussions about possible leadership changes after the conference, Parameshwara said such matters were internal to the party and unrelated to the event being organised in Tumakuru.

“Change in government or leadership is a separate issue. This programme is being held from a development perspective. We are not mixing internal party matters with this event,” he said.

The State government is expected to distribute benefits under several Revenue Department and welfare schemes during the large-scale public programme in Tumakuru.