Swamiji appears again police questioning at Harihar station

Intro

Swamiji appeared for interrogation after fresh summons amid heavy police security, while supporters claimed false implication and internal disputes

Davanagere

Accused Vachanananda Swamiji appeared once again before the Harihar Rural Police Station for questioning in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

Police officials said this was the second time the Swamiji had been summoned. He had earlier appeared on May 14, when he underwent questioning for nearly five hours and also completed a medical examination at a government hospital.

Following fresh summons, he reached the station again on Sunday for further interrogation. Heavy police security was deployed as devotees gathered near the station, expressing support for the Swamiji and claiming he was being falsely implicated due to internal disputes involving trust members.

The case was registered after allegations of child abuse were raised. The Child Welfare Committee had earlier received complaints from three boys and submitted its report to the Harihar Rural Police Station. Officials from the committee had also inspected the math premises and questioned the Swamiji.

During the inspection, authorities examined key areas including living quarters, kitchen, and dining facilities to verify the conditions in which children were staying.

Police sources said that further legal action is under consideration and another case may also be registered based on ongoing investigation findings.

Earlier, during his first appearance, the Swamiji underwent a medical examination at the Harihar Taluk Public Hospital under tight security arrangements. After the check-up, he briefly addressed devotees, stating that he respected the law and would cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and statements as the inquiry progresses. Officials said the matter is being handled as per legal procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and further developments are expected after detailed questioning and review of evidence.