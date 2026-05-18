NDA hails Modi for receiving

‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’

Intro: Alliance leaders termed the bestowal a moment of pride for India and a reflection of country’s growing global influence under PM Modi

New Delhi

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was awarded Sweden’s highest civilian honour for a head of government, the Royal Order of the Polar Star Commander Grand Cross.

Political leaders described the recognition as a moment of pride for India and a reflection of the country’s growing global influence under Modi’s leadership.

Reacting to the honour, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said Prime Minister Modi is widely regarded across the world as a global leader capable of providing direction during international crises. He stated that the award was not only an honour for the Prime Minister personally but also a recognition of the people of India.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh described the recognition as evidence of India’s increasing stature on the global stage. He noted that this was the 31st international honour received by Prime Minister Modi and said the award reflected international appreciation for India’s contributions toward peace and global cooperation.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also congratulated the Prime Minister, calling the honour prestigious and significant for the country.

Janata Dal United chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the recognition was a matter of pride for every Indian citizen. He stated that the democratically elected leader of 140 crore Indians receiving such a distinguished international honour elevated the nation’s self-respect and prestige regardless of religion or caste.

Prime Minister Modi received the Royal Order of the Polar Star Commander Grand Cross during his official visit to Sweden on Sunday. The honour was presented by Crown Princess Victoria during a ceremony held at the residence of the County Governor in the presence of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

According to the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office, the decision to confer the honour upon the Indian Prime Minister was taken by Carl XVI Gustaf. The award is considered Sweden’s highest civilian honour that can be presented to a foreign head of government.

The Royal Order of the Polar Star was instituted in 1748 and is awarded to individuals for exceptional personal contributions benefiting Sweden or Swedish interests. Officials from the Swedish government stated that the honour recognised Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in strengthening ties between India and Sweden as well as promoting international cooperation.

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Key details

The Award: Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross

Presented by: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Context: The honour was awarded during PM Modi’s bilateral discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Milestone: This prestigious recognition marks the 31st international honour awarded to PM Modi by a foreign nation, reflecting his sustained statesmanship on the world stage.