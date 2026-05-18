Major Industrial Expo set to boost MSMEs

Tumakuru

The South India MSAAE Conference and Industrial Exhibition will be held at Amanikere Glass House in Tumakuru from May 22 to 24, focusing on strengthening small and micro industries through better financial support, market access and policy awareness. KASIA president B R Ganesha Rao said the event is a major step to unite MSMEs, public sector units, corporates, financial institutions and policy makers on a single platform.

The conference will be inaugurated on May 22 at 10.30 am by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, along with participation from Union and State ministers and other dignitaries. It will include participation from major institutions like HAL, BEL, BHEL and NSIC, along with banks supporting small industries and technical sessions on vendor registration and growth opportunities. More than 100 industrial units from sectors like aerospace, electronics, machine tools and biotechnology will showcase their products, while 126 stalls will be set up for the exhibition. The closing ceremony will be held on May 24 with participation from legislators, industry leaders and officials discussing innovation, skill development and future opportunities for MSMEs.

Karnataka Small Industries Association officials said the event will help entrepreneurs gain new skills, understand government schemes and build strong business connections for future growth, especially benefiting students from engineering colleges in Tumakuru who will also get exposure to industrial practices and innovation trends across different sectors in India through interactive sessions and exhibitions designed to encourage collaboration and learning among participants. Organizers appealed to all small business owners to attend the three-day program and make full use of opportunities available. It aims to strengthen MSME ecosystem nationwide further.