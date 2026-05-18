Rajasthan Assembly unveils new emblem



Blurb: The new emblem marks 75 years of the Legislative Assembly establishment



Jaipur

Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday unveiled the newly designed emblem of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly as part of celebrations marking 75 years of the Assembly’s establishment.

He also announced the names of 13 gates within the Assembly premises, describing the legislature as a sacred institution of democracy that reflects Rajasthan’s cultural identity and democratic traditions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bagde said the new emblem symbolises the rich heritage, resilience and democratic values of Rajasthan. He noted that although the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was formally constituted in 1952 after India’s Independence, the foundations of representative governance in the state date back to 1913, when Maharaja Ganga Singh established a representative assembly known as the Pratinidhi Sabha.

The Governor described the unveiling of the emblem as a significant milestone during India’s Amrit Kaal celebrations and said it represented the collective aspirations and cultural spirit of the people of Rajasthan.

The new logo was developed on the initiative of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and incorporates several important symbols associated with the state. These include the Rohida flower, the Khejri tree and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly building.

According to the Governor, the symbols included in the emblem represent the determination and vibrant spirit of Rajasthan’s people, who continue to thrive despite challenging geographical and climatic conditions. Referring to the Khejri tree as Rajasthan’s equivalent of the mythical Kalpa Vriksha, he recalled the historic sacrifice of villagers in Khejadli who gave their lives to protect trees. He said the event continues to stand as a powerful example of harmony between nature and society.

During his address, Bagde also shared an anecdote involving Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar to emphasize the importance of discipline and responsible conduct in governance and daily life. Recounting the story, he said Mavalankar once pointed out that true management begins with personal discipline after observing food being wasted on a plate by a person claiming expertise in management.

Using the example to underline the value of accountability and efficient governance, the Governor stressed that sound management principles should guide public administration and individual conduct alike.

Bagde also highlighted the importance of education and youth development for national progress. He said improving educational opportunities for underprivileged children should remain a priority and called for stronger emphasis on practical learning and quality education in schools.



