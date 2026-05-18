BRS demands Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s resignation

Hyderabad

BRS legislators, senior leaders and party workers organized demonstrations in multiple constituencies across the state, raising slogans and carrying banners demanding the resignation or dismissal of the Union minister.

Protesters accused the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership of failing to uphold accountability in the case and called for a fair and impartial investigation.

In the Huzurabad constituency, BRS cadres led by party MLA P. Kaushik Reddy held a large protest rally. Demonstrators carried placards and banners criticizing the minister, while some protesters were seen symbolically striking a banner carrying Bandi Sanjay’s image with footwear as slogans demanding his removal echoed through the gathering.

Similar protests were organized in Vemulawada under the leadership of Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao. Protesters sat on roads carrying posters demanding justice for the minor victim and insisting that the minister resign immediately. Demonstrators also stated that if Bandi Sanjay refused to step down voluntarily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove him from office.

In Gangadhara of Karimnagar district, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar led another protest demanding the Union minister’s dismissal. Party leaders alleged that the seriousness of the case required immediate political accountability to ensure transparency in the investigation process.

Tensions were reported in Sircilla town when Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly attempted to disrupt a protest organized by BRS supporters at Netanna Chowrasta. BRS leaders claimed that BJP workers threw slippers toward the demonstrators during the protest. Police intervened to control the situation and reportedly used mild force to disperse the groups before detaining several BJP workers to prevent further escalation.

In Hyderabad, women leaders from the BRS visited the Bhagya Lakshmi Temple near Charminar and offered prayers. Former MLA G. Sunitha told reporters that they prayed for wisdom for both Bandi Sanjay and his son and reiterated the party’s demand for the minister’s resignation.