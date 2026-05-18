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Kerala Cabinet announces free bus travel for women

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BLURB: ‘Additional announcements related to retirement benefits to ASHA are likely within next month’

Thiruvananthapuram

The first cabinet meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Monday unveiled a series of major welfare initiatives aimed at fulfilling key election promises of the Congress-led United Democratic Front government.

One of the most significant announcements made by the new government was the introduction of free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses from June 15.

 The scheme was one of the major guarantees promised by the United Democratic Front during the state election campaign and is expected to benefit lakhs of women commuters across Kerala.

Chief Minister Satheesan said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to building a people-centric administration focused on welfare and social inclusion. He also announced the formation of a separate department dedicated exclusively to the welfare of senior citizens, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the country.

The Chief Minister said Kerala plans to study Japan’s elderly care system to develop policies aimed at improving support and healthcare services for senior citizens. A detailed review of the Japanese model is expected to be completed within two months. Satheesan stated that the treatment of elderly citizens reflects the values of a society and said Kerala aims to become a model state in senior citizen care.

The cabinet also addressed the long-pending demands of Accredited Social Health Activist workers. As part of another election commitment, the government approved a Rs 3,000 increase in their monthly honorarium, raising it to Rs 12,000. The Chief Minister added that additional announcements related to retirement benefits for ASHA are likely within the next month.

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