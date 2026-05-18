Offer namaz in shifts, not on roads: Yogi

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that offering namaz on public roads should not be permitted, asserting that roads are meant for traffic movement and public convenience rather than activities that obstruct transportation or create inconvenience for citizens.

The Chief Minister said religious gatherings should be conducted in designated spaces and managed in an organised manner.

Addressing an event, CM Yogi said he is often questioned about whether namaz is still being offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that such practices no longer occur in the state and encouraged people to verify the situation independently.

According to the Chief Minister, roads and public intersections are part of essential public infrastructure intended for the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians. He said no individual or group has the right to block traffic or occupy roads in a way that disrupts public order or daily commuting.

Yogi Adityanath remarked that if large religious gatherings attract more people than available space can accommodate, the events should be organised in multiple shifts instead of expanding onto roads and public areas. He said the administration had previously suggested conducting prayers in batches whenever concerns were raised regarding overcrowding.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state government does not oppose religious practices but maintains that they should be carried out at designated places without causing disruption to public life. He said discipline and civic responsibility are essential for maintaining social order in densely populated areas.

Referring to public gatherings at intersections and roadsides, CM Yogi questioned whether anyone had the authority to stop traffic for personal or religious activities. He argued that public roads must remain accessible to all citizens and should not be converted into spaces for large gatherings that interfere with transportation.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also highlighted that the rule of law applies equally to every citizen and that no community or group should use public places in a manner that creates inconvenience for others. He maintained that ensuring unobstructed public movement is a responsibility of the administration.

Sharing a video of his remarks on social media platform X, Yogi Adityanath wrote that people would first be persuaded through dialogue and understanding, but if that failed, stronger measures could be considered. The statement drew attention on social media and prompted reactions from both supporters and critics.