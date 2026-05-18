VTU launches free drone pilot licence training for students

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), in collaboration with Neosky Company, has launched a special initiative to provide engineering students with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Remote Pilot Certificate, commonly known as a drone licence.

Under the programme, VTU has organised a week-long drone training course in association with Neosky, after which eligible students will receive certification from the DGCA permitting them to operate drones commercially.

During the launch of the initiative, VTU Director of Research and Development in Aerospace Defence Dr Commander Devendra Singh, VTU Special Officer Dr Ajith Padyana and Neosky CEO Sharath Chandra addressed students and highlighted the growing importance of drone technology and licensed drone operators.

Sharath Chandra said unmanned warfare and drone-based operations were rapidly increasing across sectors, making proper training and certification essential.

“Drones are now widely used in several fields, and there are strict regulations governing their operation. Through this programme, students will receive professional training and a licence that can help them build careers in commercial drone operations,” he said.

Dr Commander Devendra Singh said the use of drones was expanding in sectors such as logistics, surveillance, agriculture and delivery services, creating significant employment opportunities for trained operators in the future.

“Normally, drone training and obtaining a licence costs nearly Rs 1 lakh. VTU is offering this training free of cost to students so they can gain industry-relevant skills and improve employability,” he said.

University officials said the initiative aims to equip engineering students with emerging technology skills and prepare them for opportunities in the fast-growing drone and aerospace sectors.