Rubio to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff

VATICAN CITY

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to the Vatican on Thursday for a potentially fraught ‌encounter with Pope Leo as President Donald Trump has continued a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran war.

Rubio’s convoy drove through the central Roman boulevard leading to the Vatican under tight security, arriving at 11:10 am (0910 GMT) for the first visit between the pope and a Trump cabinet official in nearly a ​year.

The closed-door meeting between Leo and Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, is expected to last about ​a half-hour. Rubio will meet afterwards with the Vatican’s top diplomat, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Leo, the first U.S. ⁠pope, drew Trump’s ire after becoming a firm critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration’s hardline anti-immigration policies.

The president has kept ​up an unprecedented series of public attacks on the pope in recent weeks, drawing a backlash from Christian leaders across the political spectrum.

On ​Monday, Trump falsely suggested the pope believed it was okay for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and said Leo was “endangering a lot of Catholics” by opposing the war.

Leo told journalists after the latest attack that he was spreading the Christian message of peace. The pope also firmly rejected the idea that he supported nuclear weapons, ​which the Catholic Church teaches are immoral.

The mission of the Church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace,” said the pope. “The Church ​has spoken out for years against all nuclear arms, on that there is no doubt.”

As Rubio arrived at the Vatican, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was ‌leaving ⁠from a meeting with Leo. He told journalists he and the pope discussed how to strengthen international cooperation and generate hope in the world.

“It is still possible that the world does not have to descend into chaos, if good people, people of goodwill, find one another and act in unity,” Tusk said, speaking in Polish.