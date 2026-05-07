Paraguay Prez lauds friendship with Taiwan, China

Tie beyond diplomatic formality

TAIPEI

Paraguay and Taiwan share a friendship based on freedom and ‌democracy that extends beyond diplomatic formalities, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena said on Thursday, as China told him to sever ties with Taipei.

His visit comes as China steps up efforts, opens new tab to draw the South American nation away from its longstanding support for Taipei.

The trip is Pena’s second visit as president to Taiwan. Paraguay is one of 12 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with the democratically-governed island that is claimed ⁠by Beijing.

Speaking in English to university students in Taipei after receiving an honorary doctorate, Pena said Paraguay and Taiwan have an alliance that is based on freedom.

“Paraguay and Taiwan share a friendship built on a solid foundation, democracy, freedom, confidence in institutions, the dignity of hard work,” he said.

“Our bilateral relationship extends far beyond diplomatic formality. It is manifested in concrete actions, tangible achievements, and real opportunities for both of our nations.”

Addressing Pena at the same event, Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim mentioned how she had first met and been impressed by him in Washington before he was elected president.

“And I am still extremely impressed by President Pena’s passion for ‌serving ⁠the people of Paraguay,” she added. “President Pena, passion, people, Paraguay, five P’s. And plus, a principled partnership with Taiwan makes it ‘perfecto.’”

In Beijing earlier on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Paraguay should “stand on the right side of history” and “sever so-called diplomatic relations with the ​Taiwan authorities.”

“The ‘One China’ principle ​is a fundamental norm ⁠of international relations and the universal consensus of the international community,” Lin said, referring to Beijing’s stance that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part ​of a single country.