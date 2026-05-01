Karnataka to convene special Cabinet meeting on State Education Policy report

The Cabinet has decided to hold a special meeting to deliberate on the final report submitted by the State Education Policy Commission and take key decisions on education reforms.

BENGALURU

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to convene a special meeting to hold detailed deliberations on the final report submitted by the State Education Policy Commission, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Patil said the commission’s recommendations required comprehensive discussion due to their long-term implications for the state’s education system. He said the special Cabinet meeting would be convened at the earliest.

Apart from education reforms, the Cabinet cleared several major infrastructure, healthcare and welfare proposals.

The government granted administrative approval for the procurement of six MRI machines under the National Free Diagnostic Services Programme at an estimated cost of Rs 81 crore. The machines will be installed in six district hospitals to strengthen diagnostic facilities.

The Cabinet also approved financial support of Rs 28.47 crore annually as viability gap funding for maintaining flight services on the Bengaluru-Bidar and Bengaluru-Kalaburagi routes. Officials said 80 per cent of the grant would be borne by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board and the remaining 20 per cent by the Infrastructure and Inland Water Transport Department.

In another major decision, approval was given for preparing a Rs 600 crore action plan for 2026-27 and 2027-28 to develop minority-dominated colonies across Assembly constituencies under the Minority Welfare Department.

The Cabinet further approved multiple infrastructure projects, including road re-asphalting works in Kalaburagi district at a cost of Rs 28.97 crore, additional works for the Deputy Commissioner’s office building in Belagavi at Rs 20 crore, and construction of a Government Equipment Warehouse and Training Centre in Jewargi taluk at Rs 73.75 crore.

The decisions reflect the government’s continued focus on education reforms, regional connectivity, healthcare expansion and infrastructure development across Karnataka.

The Cabinet approved distribution of school kits containing books and stationery to registered building and construction workers’ children studying in Classes 1 to 12. The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 115.84 crore, with each kit valued at Rs 8,625.