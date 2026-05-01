Karnataka considers law for paid menstrual leave, informs High Court

Government tells High Court it is examining legislation granting women monthly paid menstrual leave.

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that it is considering enacting a law to provide one day of paid menstrual leave every month to women employees working in companies registered under various labour laws in the state.

The submission was made before a division bench headed by Justice Anant Ramnath Hegde during the hearing of petitions challenging a Labour Department notification issued on November 20, 2025.

The petitions were filed by organisations including the Karnataka Employers Association, Bangalore Hotels Association, Avirata Defense System and Bangalore Employers Association.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General K Shashikaran Shetty informed the court that the government was examining the issue of introducing a comprehensive law to address menstrual leave with pay and sought postponement of the hearing.

He submitted that the proposed legislation was under active consideration and requested the court to defer further proceedings until the government finalised its position.

The bench observed that it had full confidence in the statement made by the Advocate General and asked whether the government’s stand on considering a separate law should be formally recorded in the order. The Advocate General agreed to the suggestion.

Taking note of the submission, the bench stated that since the state government had indicated its intention to frame a law regulating menstrual leave, the matter could be adjourned until after the summer vacation.

The court also noted that the hearing had already continued for a considerable period and that further deliberations by the government may help resolve the dispute.

At the same time, the bench clarified that the petitioners would be free to approach the vacation bench if any urgent developments arose during the court recess requiring immediate intervention.

The issue of menstrual leave has triggered wider debate among employers, labour groups and women’s rights organisations regarding workplace welfare, employee rights and implementation challenges in the private sector.