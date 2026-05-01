Inter-state bus shortage concerns commuters on Karnataka–Andhra routes

Transport Shortage Issue

BENGALURU

Commuters travelling between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have urged the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to increase its bus fleet on key inter-state routes, citing severe shortage of services and frequent overcrowding, particularly during weekends and festival seasons.

Passengers said they are increasingly dependent on private operators due to limited state-run buses on routes such as Kadapa, Madanapalle, Tirupati and Srikalahasti via Chintamani–Madanapalle, and Bengaluru–Ramasamudram via Punganur.

The All-Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ Federation said the overcrowding has worsened after the implementation of the state’s free bus travel scheme for women. Drivers and conductors said they are under pressure managing excessive passenger loads, leading to delays and operational stress.

Federation secretary general B. Jayadevaraje Urs said nearly 40 per cent of KSRTC’s fleet is overaged and still in operation due to delayed replacement and financial constraints. He said passenger demand has surged significantly, with occupancy rising from about 60 per cent earlier to nearly 90–95 per cent after the Shakti scheme.

He added that long waiting times, breakdown risks and safety concerns have increased due to the shortage of buses. The federation has demanded replacement of old vehicles and induction of new buses on priority.

According to the 2025–26 economic survey, KSRTC’s daily ridership has increased to 34.8 lakh from 29.7 lakh before the scheme was introduced.

KSRTC officials said the corporation currently operates 279 buses on routes to Andhra Pradesh under the existing inter-state transport agreement. They added that under a revised agreement, 420 buses are planned for new routes and 92 additional services for existing routes, pending final notification from Andhra Pradesh.

The government has also announced plans to induct 1,500 new buses in the 2026–27 financial year to strengthen the fleet.