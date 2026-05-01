Labour Day celebrated at J.P. Bhavan; 25 workers honoured with HDK awards

BENGALURU

World Labour Day was celebrated with significance at the JDS party office, J.P. Bhavan, where 25 workers from diverse sectors were honoured with the “HD Kumaraswamy Labour Ratna Award” for their dedicated service and contribution to society.

The programme highlighted the role of workers in nation-building and the importance of recognising their efforts across both organised and unorganised sectors. The event was inaugurated by Greater Bengaluru JDS President H. M. Ramesh Gowda, who said that the sweat of workers forms the foundation of the country’s development.

Speaking at the event, Ramesh Gowda described workers as the true builders of the nation. He said that they include construction labourers working under the sun, sanitation workers cleaning streets in all weather conditions, auto and taxi drivers working long hours, and women employed in garment factories. He stressed that these workers are the real contributors to the country’s growth.

He further said that the contribution of labourers is more valuable than gold, as every sector of the economy depends on their hard work. However, he expressed concern that many workers continue to face financial and social hardships despite their essential role. He urged the government to ensure better welfare measures, social security, and timely benefits for labourers.

As part of the programme, 25 workers from sectors including construction, garments, transport, civic services, domestic work, security services, and loading-unloading activities were felicitated.

Senior leaders including MLC T. N. Javaraya Gowda, former minister Leeladevi R. Prasad, and former MLA K. A. Tippe Swamy were present. Party leaders also emphasised the need to strengthen labour rights and improve working conditions across sectors.

The event concluded with a call for greater respect and dignity for workers in all walks of life.