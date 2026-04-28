Zero Plastic Drive held at BIT campus

Mangaluru

A “Zero Plastic Drive” was successfully organized at the campus of Bearys Institute of Technology (BIT) by the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, aiming to spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic use and the importance of sustainable alternatives. The initiative focused on encouraging students and staff to adopt environmentally responsible habits in their daily lives.

The drive saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and volunteers, all working together to promote an eco-friendly campus environment. As part of the campaign, participants collected plastic waste from various parts of the campus and ensured proper segregation and disposal. In addition, awareness sessions were conducted to educate attendees on the dangers of single-use plastics and the benefits of reducing their consumption.

Organizers emphasized the increasing environmental challenges caused by plastic pollution and highlighted the crucial role of youth in driving positive change. Students were encouraged to switch to reusable options such as cloth bags, steel bottles, and other eco-friendly products instead of relying on plastic materials.

Faculty members praised the active involvement of students and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to maintain a plastic-free campus. They noted that such initiatives help cultivate a sense of environmental responsibility and promote sustainable practices among future professionals.

The event concluded with participants taking a pledge to minimize plastic usage and support green initiatives both on and off campus. Organizers expressed optimism that the campaign would inspire similar efforts in other educational institutions across the region.