DYFI march halted, activists detained in Mangaluru protest

Mangaluru

Police in Mangaluru detained several activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as they attempted to march toward the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister’s office. The protest was organized to highlight alleged issues affecting government hospital services and to demand immediate intervention from authorities.

According to reports, DYFI members gathered in large numbers and began a “Chalo Office” march, raising slogans against what they described as negligence in public healthcare facilities. Protesters accused the administration of failing to provide adequate infrastructure, staffing, and essential medical supplies in government hospitals, which they claimed has been causing hardship to common people.

Police intervened as the march progressed, citing concerns over law and order. Activists were stopped before reaching the destination, and several were taken into preventive custody. Authorities stated that the protest had not received proper permission and could disrupt public movement in the area.

DYFI leaders criticized the police action, alleging that it was an attempt to suppress democratic protests. They insisted that their demands were legitimate and focused on improving healthcare access for economically weaker sections. The organization warned of intensifying protests if the government does not respond promptly.

Meanwhile, police maintained that the situation was handled peacefully and that detainees would be released following standard procedures. No major incidents of violence were reported during the operation.

The protest highlights ongoing tensions between youth organizations and local authorities over public service delivery, especially in the healthcare sector in Dakshina Kannada district.