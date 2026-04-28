Vertex CXO Conclave highlights Mangaluru growth potential

Mangaluru

The Vertex CXO Conclave 2026, hosted by Vertex Workspaces, highlighted Mangaluru’s emergence as a promising business and technology hub beyond Bengaluru. The event, held at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and senior executives to explore opportunities for regional growth.

Officials from Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society outlined policy frameworks aimed at promoting investments in non-metro cities. Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, along with representatives from KDEM, emphasized incentives related to infrastructure, talent development, and regulatory support to attract enterprises.

Vinayak Palanakar noted that Vertex aims to evolve beyond a workspace provider to become a growth enabler by supporting companies with infrastructure, hiring, and access to government incentives. He stressed the need for integrated ecosystems combining policy, talent, and industry collaboration.

Speakers highlighted Mangaluru’s strengths, including its strong educational institutions, improving infrastructure, and growing presence of IT and Global Capability Centres. However, challenges such as talent retention and ecosystem maturity were also discussed. Kamal Karanth pointed out the shortage of senior-level talent and the need for structured hiring strategies to address migration to larger cities.

The conclave also addressed the need for better awareness and execution of government incentive schemes. Vertex reaffirmed its commitment to helping businesses navigate these frameworks and build talent networks.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders. Concluding the event, Gurudatta Shenoy said the initiative would continue through leadership forums and policy engagement, reinforcing Mangaluru’s role in Karnataka’s evolving business ecosystem.