Sitharaman inaugurated udupi jewelry institute, urges skill expansion

Export promotion growth

Udupi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewelry in Udupi, highlighting its transformation from a small training centre into a growing skill development hub. She described its journey since 2016 as a strong example of how focused training initiatives can support youth employment and boost India’s jewelry export sector.

Sitharaman recalled that the institute began modestly with limited expectations but gradually expanded with support from local administration and the Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council. Despite setbacks during the COVID-19 period, the centre continued to grow and improve its infrastructure and training facilities.

The institute now provides advanced training in modern technologies such as CAD design and 3D printing, aligning with global industry standards. The minister noted that such upgrades have helped attract students from various regions, including Karnataka districts like Karwar, Chitradurga, and Raichur, as well as other states.

She shared examples of trainees who had no family background in the jewelry trade but went on to establish successful independent businesses after completing their training. Sitharaman said such outcomes demonstrate the real impact of accessible skill development programs.

Emphasizing affordability, she pointed out that the institute offers cost-effective training compared to expensive programs abroad, making it especially beneficial for rural youth. She also suggested that expanding hostel facilities could further increase participation.

The minister highlighted the West Coast’s traditional strength in jewelry-making and its export links to international markets. She said the institute reflects effective collaboration between government, industry, and local stakeholders.

With around 600 trainees trained in the past year, Sitharaman called the institute a model skill centre and urged greater awareness so that more young people can benefit from such opportunities.