Karnataka School under scanner for SSLC enrollment issue

Chikkamagaluru KPS school faces allegations of enrolling students as private SSLC candidates without informing parents.

Chikkamagaluru

The administration of Karnataka Public School (KPS), Begar in Sringeri taluk, is facing serious allegations after four of its regular students were reportedly enrolled as private candidates for the SSLC examinations, allegedly to improve the school’s pass percentage.

According to reports, the students had been studying regularly at the government school for the past three years. Parents have claimed that they were not informed about the change in examination category and that the decision was taken without their consent. The issue has now led to formal complaints being submitted to senior education officials.

The parents stated that their children were actively attending classes at KPS Begar and had also participated in school activities, including sports, where some had received recognition. They alleged that the school staff misused their status as regular students by registering them as private candidates for the board examinations.

The alleged move is said to have been aimed at artificially improving the school’s academic performance statistics, particularly the SSLC pass percentage. The complaints have raised concerns about transparency and ethics in school-level examination practices.

Education department officials are expected to examine the complaints and verify the enrollment records and examination details. If confirmed, the case may lead to disciplinary action against those responsible for the decision.

The incident has sparked debate over pressure on government schools to improve results and the possible misuse of administrative processes to meet performance targets. Authorities are now expected to investigate whether proper procedures were followed and whether parents’ consent was obtained before changing the students’ exam category.