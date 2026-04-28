S. Madhu Bangarappa stresses quality through timely recruitment

Government to fill vacant teacher posts soon in Karnataka after resolving reservation issues, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa in Shivamogga briefing.

Shivamogga

School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa announced that the process to recruit teachers for vacant posts in government schools will be taken up soon, following the completion of the internal reservation process.

Speaking in Shivamogga, the minister said that addressing the shortage of teaching staff in schools is one of the government’s top priorities. He emphasized that improving the quality of education depends heavily on filling vacancies without delay and ensuring that students do not suffer due to a lack of teachers.

He noted that a large number of teacher posts are currently lying vacant across the state. The recruitment process had been delayed due to administrative and technical issues related to the internal reservation system, which has now been resolved. With this hurdle cleared, the government is preparing to expedite the appointment process.

The minister added that the state government is already taking interim measures by appointing guest teachers to manage classrooms, while also working on a long-term solution through permanent recruitment. He assured that the filling of posts will be carried out in a phased and systematic manner.

Madhu Bangarappa further said that strengthening the education system remains a key focus area for the government. Along with recruitment, efforts are being made to improve school infrastructure, training, and overall learning conditions in government schools.

He reiterated that there will be no unnecessary delay in the recruitment process and assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that schools receive adequate teaching staff at the earliest.