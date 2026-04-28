Minister inspects storm damage, orders quick relief measures

Shivamogga minister Madhu Bangarappa visited storm-hit areas and directed officials to ensure swift relief and compensation measures.

Shivamogga

District in-charge Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa visited rain and storm-affected areas in Shivamogga rural region on Tuesday and instructed officials to ensure immediate release of compensation to affected farmers and families who lost their homes.

The minister, who also holds the School Education and Literacy portfolio, reviewed extensive damage caused by heavy rains and strong winds, including fallen arecanut and coconut trees, damaged houses, and destroyed farm properties. He interacted with affected farmers and residents, listening to their grievances and assessing the situation on the ground.

During his visit to Arahatholalu village and nearby areas, the minister inspected uprooted trees and damaged structures. He directed officials to complete joint surveys of crop and property losses without delay and submit reports for swift compensation processing.

At Waddarahatti, he examined damaged homes and cattle sheds, instructing authorities to ensure immediate restoration of basic services. He also asked the electricity department to restore power supply urgently, as several poles had collapsed, disrupting services in multiple villages. Drinking water supply was also affected, prompting directions for quick restoration.

The minister further instructed officials to coordinate among revenue, panchayat, agriculture, and disaster management departments to prepare a comprehensive damage assessment report. He emphasized that relief work must be carried out in a scientific and efficient manner without administrative delays.

He noted that one person had died due to the storm and ordered a detailed report on the incident. He also assured that he would personally discuss compensation measures with the Chief Minister to ensure adequate relief for victims.

Madhu Bangarappa appealed to residents to remain cautious during the monsoon, especially around weak trees and unsafe structures, to prevent further accidents. He reiterated that the government stands firmly with the affected people and is committed to providing maximum relief as per rules.