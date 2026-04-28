Malnad–Coastal Unity “Sarva Samajotsava” on May 3

Koppa

Malnad and Coastal Unity Forum will hold Sarva Samajotsava in Koppa on May 3 to promote social harmony and unity among communities of Malnad and coastal Karnataka. The programme will bring together various community groups on a common platform to share ideas and strengthen social bonds beyond regional boundaries. Cultural performances, traditional art showcases, and interactive sessions are planned, highlighting regional heritage. Discussions will focus on social equality, rural development, and cooperation. Speakers from different fields will address the gathering. Organizers have completed preparations and expect large participation from Chikkamagaluru and nearby areas. They hope the event will encourage similar initiatives across Karnataka promoting inclusive development and unity everywhere possible.