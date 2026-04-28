Sustainable Energy Ideathon 2026 held at BIT

Mangaluru

Bearys Institute of Technology (BIT) hosted “Sustainable Energy Ideathon 2026,” providing a dynamic platform for students to present innovative ideas addressing current energy challenges. The event was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Mechanical Engineering Student Association (MESA).

The programme began with a welcome address highlighting the importance of innovation and creative thinking in solving real-world problems. Speakers emphasized the need for sustainable energy solutions in the face of growing environmental concerns and increasing energy demands. The ideathon aimed to encourage students to think critically and propose feasible, impactful solutions.

A total of 17 teams from different academic disciplines participated in the event. Each team presented unique concepts focusing on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly technologies. The diversity of ideas reflected the interdisciplinary approach required to tackle complex energy issues.

Participants were evaluated based on innovation, practicality, scalability, and potential social impact. The judging panel, comprising experienced academicians, interacted with teams, offering constructive feedback and guidance to refine their proposals. The sessions also enabled participants to gain insights into the challenges of implementation and opportunities for further development.

Faculty members appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication shown by students throughout the event. They noted that such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities among aspiring engineers.

The ideathon concluded on a positive note, with organizers expressing satisfaction over the active participation and quality of ideas presented. They hoped the event would inspire students to continue working on sustainable solutions and contribute meaningfully to the future of energy.