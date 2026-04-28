MCC Bank Hosts Interstate Banking Conclave in Goa

Mangaluru

MCC Bank Ltd successfully organized an Interstate Banking Conclave at Courtyard by Marriott, Goa, bringing together senior management, branch managers, credit officers, upcoming managers, and board members. The event focused on discussions around the evolving banking sector and strengthening interstate collaboration.

The conclave was chaired by Sahakara Ratna Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC Bank Ltd, who highlighted the bank’s steady growth and emphasized the importance of innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric services in modern banking. He stressed that adaptability, strategic planning, and teamwork are essential for sustained progress in a rapidly changing financial environment.

Speakers at the event included experts from the banking, academic, and media sectors. Fr Vijay Machado spoke about ethical values, teamwork, and disciplined growth, while Gopal Krishna Y Nayak addressed challenges faced by cooperative banks, including competition, governance, and cybersecurity.

Sessions on leadership and management were conducted by Walter Nandalike and CA Lionel Aranha, focusing on employee engagement, compliance, risk management, and the role of artificial intelligence in banking. Dr Vincent Alva delivered a session on communication, self-reflection, and the importance of effective interpersonal skills in professional life.

The conclave also featured discussions on talent development, customer service, and branch-level leadership. Participants shared feedback, stating that the sessions were highly informative and beneficial for improving operational efficiency.

The bank reported strong performance, achieving 100% of its targets and recording a business turnover of ₹1,525 crores for the financial year 2025–26. Certificates and mementoes were distributed to participants and speakers during the valedictory programme.

The event concluded with appreciation for all contributors, marking the conclave as a key platform for knowledge sharing and institutional growth.