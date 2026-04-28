OpenAI-Microsoft rewrite

WASHINGTON

In a major shift for the AI industry, Microsoft and OpenAI announced a significant overhaul of their multi-billion dollar partnership.

The revised deal effectively ends the exclusivity that previously tethered OpenAI’s cutting-edge models solely to Microsoft’s ecosystem, granting the ChatGPT creator newfound freedom to work with rival cloud providers.

The amended agreement is designed to provide “flexibility and certainty” as the AI landscape becomes increasingly competitive. While Microsoft remains the primary cloud partner, OpenAI is now permitted to offer its products across multiple platforms. This move allows OpenAI to diversify its enterprise reach while easing the antitrust scrutiny that has dogged the relationship in recent months.

Despite these changes, the two companies remain deeply intertwined. Microsoft will continue to be a major shareholder and will collaborate with OpenAI on massive infrastructure projects, including next-generation silicon development and expanding global data center capacity. OpenAI will also continue making revenue share payments to Microsoft through 2030, though these are now subject to a total cap.

Industry analysts view the move as a strategic “de-risking” for both parties. For OpenAI, it means more avenues for growth and revenue. For Microsoft, it secures long-term access to critical AI intellectual property until 2032 while allowing the tech giant to focus its capital on its own hardware and infrastructure without being legally bound to a single partner’s success.their multi-billion-dollar deal