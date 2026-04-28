Govt orders heatwave protections for workers

NEW DELHI

As temperatures soar across the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a mandatory heatwave advisory, ordering States and Union Territories to implement immediate safety measures for the nation’s workforce.

The directive specifically targets outdoor and labor-intensive industries, such as construction, mining, and brick kilns, where workers face the highest risk of heat-related illness.

The government has mandated a multi-sectoral approach, requiring employers to provide adequate drinking water, shaded rest areas, and cooling arrangements at workplaces.

The ministry is placing a heavy emphasis on “vulnerable” groups, including daily wage earners and casual laborers who often work at “labor chowks.” States are encouraged to launch public awareness campaigns using posters and banners to display safety messages and emergency contact numbers.

To ensure compliance, all organizations and state departments must submit fortnightly status reports to the Ministry. This monitoring system is designed to ensure that the guidelines translate into real-world protection, preventing the tragic fatalities often associated with India’s increasingly severe summer heatwaves.

Key highlights of govt advisory