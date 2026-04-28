Manufacturing hubs drive India’s bold economic push

NEW DELHI

India is betting big on integrated manufacturing hubs to skyrocket its economy from $3.7 trillion to a staggering $35 trillion by 2047. According to reports, the government aims to increase manufacturing’s share of the GDP to 25 percent, up from its current level of roughly 17 percent.

This ambitious shift relies on “system-level planning” rather than individual projects. By building massive industrial corridors like the Delhi–Mumbai and Vizag–Chennai lines, the government is creating spatial ecosystems that combine world-class logistics with regulatory support. To fuel this, capital expenditure has seen a historic rise, jumping from Rs 2 lakh crore a decade ago to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Global investors are taking notice, ranking India as the world’s third most sought-after manufacturing destination. The quality of production is also evolving, nearly half of the country’s manufacturing value now comes from medium- and high-technology activities. Meanwhile, the nation’s 7.47 crore MSMEs remain the backbone of this growth, contributing over 35 percent of total output and providing essential, labor-intensive jobs.

The 2026-27 Union Budget further accelerates this momentum with plans for three chemical parks, seven textile parks, and a Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma initiative. By moving away from standalone factories toward corridor-enabled regions, India is streamlining its supply chains and reducing costs. This integrated approach is designed to ensure that India doesn’t just produce more, but becomes a sophisticated, high-tech anchor for global production networks.