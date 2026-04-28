India’s industry hiring jumps as jobs multiply

NEW DELHI

India’s Manufacturing, Engineering, and Infrastructure (MEI) sector is witnessing a massive hiring boom, recording a 6.6 percent net employment gain for the first half of the 2026–27 fiscal year.

A new report reveals that roughly 70 percent of employers in these fields plan to expand their workforce, fueled by aggressive investments in semiconductors and clean energy.

The surge is largely driven by government-led initiatives like the National Manufacturing Mission. Massive semiconductor projects in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are expected to create nearly one million jobs by 2028, spanning chip design, testing, and supply chain roles. Experts say the sector has moved past simple recovery and is now in a phase of high-speed growth, particularly as factories adopt “Industry 4.0” technologies such as automation and digital plant operations.

Geographically, Chennai is leading the charge with a 24 percent intent to hire, followed closely by Pune and Bengaluru. These cities are benefiting from their proximity to major manufacturing hubs and research centers. Because the demand for skilled engineers and project managers is so high, the report projects that salary raises in this sector will hit 9.4 percent, outpacing traditional heavyweights like the IT and banking industries.

With 46 percent of companies maintaining stable headcounts and 33 percent actively growing, the data suggests this isn’t just a temporary spike but a sustained, investment-driven expansion. As India cements its role as a global manufacturing hub, the MEI sector is fast becoming the primary engine for high-quality, high-paying jobs across the country.