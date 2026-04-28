India unveils bold digital roadmap for 2047

NEW DELHI

NITI Aayog launched a strategic roadmap titled “DPI@2047,” charting a course to transform India into a developed nation through advanced Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Developed with Deloitte and the EkStep Foundation, the plan shifts the national focus from simple digital inclusion to a new era of massive productivity and livelihood-led growth.

The roadmap outlines a two-phase journey. The immediate priority, DPI 2.0 (2025–2035), aims to break structural bottlenecks in agriculture, health, and small businesses. This will be followed by DPI 3.0 (2035–2047), focusing on broad-based prosperity. The goal is to move beyond basic digital identity and payments, creating “connective infrastructure” that allows innovation to reach every citizen and small enterprise at lightning speed.

To achieve this, the government identified four execution pillars like district-level demand, scaling tech entrepreneurship, leveraging artificial intelligence, and improving data use. Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood noted that India’s ability to lead will be defined by turning science into “trusted public outcomes.” By democratizing AI and open systems, the plan ensures that frontier technologies are not just for the elite but are used to raise living standards nationwide.

Outgoing NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery emphasized that the secret to India’s future lies in productivity. He remarked that the integration of AI with existing digital rails will be the engine for “Viksit Bharat 2047.” Officials believe that when individual states harness these digital tools to grow faster, the entire country moves closer to its goal of global leadership.