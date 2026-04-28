Adani Group pledges billions for India’s AI

VISAKHAPATNAM

In a massive boost to the nation’s digital future, the Adani Group announced a $100 billion commitment to build the infrastructure required for India’s artificial intelligence (AI) growth.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony for a new Google AI Data Centre, Director Jeet Adani emphasized that for India to lead the global AI race, it must build massive, home-grown facilities.

The centerpiece of this ambition is a $15 billion joint project with Google Cloud to construct a data center campus in Visakhapatnam. Set to be the largest facility of its kind outside the United States, the project represents one of the biggest foreign investments in Indian history. It will utilize the same cutting-edge technology that powers global giants like Google Search and YouTube.

Jeet Adani highlighted that the “affordability of intelligence” starts with energy. The Adani Group plans to create an integrated platform linking energy generation and digital networks, all powered by clean, reliable power. “As the cost of computing falls, innovation accelerates,” he noted, adding that cheap energy is the key to making AI accessible to everyone, not just large corporations.

Currently, India’s total data center capacity sits at roughly 1.3 gigawatts. Remarkably, the Visakhapatnam site alone is designed to reach 1 gigawatt. Comparing the city to the tech-heavy Bengaluru, Adani predicted that Visakhapatnam will anchor India’s AI revolution. By building at this unprecedented scale, the group aims to democratize AI, ensuring the technology transforms society and fosters inclusive economic growth across the country.