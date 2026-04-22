SIT probe in Bitcoin case delayed, interim report sought: Home Minister Parameshwara

Blurb

The SIT investigation into the Bitcoin case has been delayed, interim report sought.

BENGALURU

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday acknowledged delays in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the high-profile Bitcoin case and said the government has now sought an interim report to expedite the process.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have instructed officials to speed up the investigation. “The SIT probe has been delayed. We have asked them to submit an interim report and complete the investigation at the earliest,” he said.

He also indicated that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate may have already received inputs from the SIT. “The ED should clarify its findings in the Bitcoin case. There are allegations involving individuals with influential backgrounds, but we must focus on establishing the truth,” he added.

Responding to recent ED raids linked to the case, the minister said the agency had conducted searches at premises associated with the sons of MLA NA Harris. “We do not know the internal details of the raids. The ED itself should issue a statement explaining the action,” he said.

The Bitcoin case revolves around alleged illegal cryptocurrency transactions and links to hacker Srikrishna, also known as Sriki, which had triggered political controversy in the state earlier. Despite the formation of an SIT, no chargesheet has been filed so far, raising concerns over the pace of the probe.

Parameshwara also addressed other issues, including allegations of harassment of Dalit officers. He said he has directed the Director General of Police to submit a detailed report. “We will take action after verifying the facts,” he stated, adding that separate reports have also been sought in related cases from district officials.

On political developments, the minister said the party would internally discuss concerns raised by minority groups regarding representation. He reiterated that the government has consistently provided opportunities to minority communities.