After months of complaints, Bannerghatta Road gets fresh asphalting, delay sparks questions

Slug: Relief at last

BENGALURU

After months of public complaints and social media criticism, authorities have finally begun asphalting a damaged stretch of Bannerghatta Road, bringing relief to commuters while also raising questions over the delay in execution.

The South City Corporation has taken up repair work on a 1.5-kilometre stretch that had deteriorated significantly, causing inconvenience to motorists and residents. The move comes despite funds having been allocated earlier, prompting citizens to question why the work was not initiated sooner.

Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, in an official statement, attributed the poor condition of the road to drainage pipeline work undertaken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He assured that the stretch is now being restored and will be fully asphalted without further delays.

According to officials, a one-kilometre portion—from Kalyani Choultry on Bannerghatta Main Road to the IIMB metro station—has already been resurfaced. Work on the remaining stretch is currently underway and is expected to be completed by tomorrow night. Once completed, the road will be reopened for regular traffic movement.

The delay had earlier sparked confusion over jurisdiction. Engineers from the South Corporation had initially stated that the road fell under the purview of Namma Metro, citing ongoing infrastructure work along the corridor. This lack of clarity further slowed down repair efforts, leaving commuters to deal with potholes and uneven surfaces for months.

Residents say the episode highlights persistent coordination gaps between civic agencies and infrastructure bodies in Bengaluru. Many have pointed out that better planning and inter-departmental coordination could have prevented prolonged inconvenience.

While the ongoing asphalting work has been welcomed as long-overdue relief, citizens are urging authorities to ensure accountability and adopt a more proactive approach to road maintenance in the future to avoid similar delays.