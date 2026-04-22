Sports meet inaugurated as part of Vasavi Jayanti celebrations

BENGALURU

A vibrant sports meet marking the fifth anniversary of Vasavi Jayanti was inaugurated in the city, bringing together participants from various age groups for a day of competition and community bonding.

Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President SE Sudheendra inaugurated the event, which featured a range of activities for children, adults, couples and senior citizens.

Children in age groups of 6–10, 10–12 and 12–15 years participated enthusiastically in indoor sports competitions, while separate events were organised for youth and couples. Organisers said the competitions were designed to encourage participation across generations and promote a healthy lifestyle. Winners will be honoured during the concluding celebrations of the fifth Vasavi Jayanti.

Addressing the gathering, Sudheendra appreciated the efforts of the organisers and highlighted the role of such events in fostering unity and holistic development. He noted that the Vasavi Sangha has been actively promoting cultural, educational, economic and sports initiatives for the overall growth of the Arya Vaishya community.

He also congratulated Sangha President S.N. Kupparaj Shetty and coordinator Sindhu for successfully organising the programme.

The event witnessed participation from several dignitaries, community leaders and members of the Arya Vaishya Samaj, making it a lively and inclusive celebration.