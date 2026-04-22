High court orders marks instead of grades for third languages, setback for state

Intro

The High Court has directed continuation of marks system for third languages

BENGALURU

In a significant setback to the state government, the High Court has directed that marks—not grades—must be awarded for third languages, including Hindi, in the SSLC examination for the academic year 2025–26. The ruling effectively halts the government’s attempt to introduce a grading system mid-process.

A single-judge bench of Justice E.S. Indiresh disposed of the state’s review petition, observing that any such major change in evaluation policy must be clearly specified in the examination notification itself. The court noted that the government had introduced grading without framing proper rules or notifying students in advance, making the move procedurally flawed.

The bench emphasised that altering the marking scheme after issuing the SSLC notification was not appropriate. It ruled that the existing system of awarding marks must continue for third languages, including Hindi, for the current academic year.

The state had approached the court seeking a review of an earlier order passed on April 15, which had similarly directed authorities to stick to marks instead of grades. The government argued that the shift to grading was aimed at reducing academic pressure, particularly as over one lakh students were reportedly failing in Hindi. It also maintained that steps were being taken to amend the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) rules through a draft notification issued on April 10.

Advocate General Shashikaran Shetty, representing the government, submitted that grading would promote equity between rural and urban students and serve as a reform-oriented measure. However, the court was not convinced, pointing out that such policy changes must follow due legal process and cannot be implemented abruptly.

The original petition challenging the grading system was filed by students Sahana R. Naik from Chikkamagaluru and Anusha and Sudhiksha from Udupi. They contended that the sudden shift in evaluation would affect transparency and fairness.

The court also noted that failure to communicate policy changes properly leads to confusion among students and unnecessary litigation. It added that the government is free to implement grading in future, but only after framing rules and notifying stakeholders in advance.

With this ruling, the marks-based system will remain in place for SSLC third language subjects this academic year, ensuring continuity and clarity for students across Karnataka.