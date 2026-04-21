Fire breaks out at pvt hospital in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Kolkata

A minor fire broke out at a private hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area on Tuesday, but the patients were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported, officials said.

It was learnt that the fire broke out following a short circuit in the air-conditioning at one of the operation theatres of the Anandalok Hospital. Soon, all patients were moved out of the building and shifted to a separate hospital building.

There was no report of any injury or death in the fire. The police said that no patient is stuck in the hospital and the fire has been brought under control.

The fire broke out outside the operation theatres at Anandalok Hospital, sparking panic in the area. Pedestrians saw the fire and black smoke from the road and informed the fire service.

Within a few minutes, three fire engines reached the spot. By then, however, a part of the operation theatre on the second floor of the hospital was engulfed in fire.

Along with the fire brigade, the locals also swung in to help fight the fire. They also successfully brought out the patients and oxygen cylinders.

Hospital employees said that about 70 to 75 patients have been transferred to another building of the hospital and are all safe.

We have rescued all the patients who were admitted on the second and third floors of the entire building, the employee said.

Another employee said that a total of 70-75 people have been rescued. The fire was largely brought under control by around 11 a.m., but the firefighters continued their operations to extinguish it fully. The administration is also investigating how the fire started.

No official statement regarding the fire has been issued by the hospital authorities. The extent of the damage also remains unclear.