Sikkim’s Temi tea sets new price record

GANGTOK

Sikkim’s famous Temi Tea estate has reached a historic milestone this season. The estate’s first flush organic tea was sold for a record-breaking price of 27,000 rupees per kilogram, according to an official announcement. This achievement highlights the growing global demand for high-quality, sustainably grown tea from the Himalayan region.

The “first flush” refers to the very first harvest of the year, picked when the tea leaves are at their most tender. Known for its delicate floral flavor and light, golden color, this specific harvest is considered the “champagne” of teas. Because of its superior quality and limited supply, it remains a favorite among collectors and tea enthusiasts in both Indian and international markets.

The record price was reached through a competitive open bidding process. Buyers showed incredible interest in the initial lots, and subsequent batches continue to draw strong attention. This success is a major win for the state-owned estate, which is currently busy harvesting fresh leaves to produce its premium varieties, including traditional orthodox black tea and smooth oolong tea.

For the workers and managers at Temi, this isn’t just about the money, it’s a validation of their dedication to organic farming. By avoiding chemicals and focusing on artisanal production, they have turned a local product into a world-class luxury. As the harvest season continues, the estate looks forward to maintaining this momentum, proving that Sikkim’s green hills produce some of the finest treasures on earth.