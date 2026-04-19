Govt approves major crop buyouts for farmers

NEW DELHI

In a major win for rural India, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a massive support package for farmers in three states.

The Central government will buy 20 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh to ensure prices don’t crash. By fixing the price at ₹6,500.9 per metric tonne, the government is stepping in to make sure farmers earn a fair profit.

This move prevents “distress sales,” where farmers are often forced to sell their crops at low prices just to get rid of them. The potato initiative alone will cost the government over ₹203 crore. Minister Chouhan emphasized that the goal is to protect every farmer from market swings. “No farmer should be forced to sell their hard work for less than it’s worth,” he stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to stable incomes.

The relief also extends to South India. In Andhra Pradesh, the government increased the limit for buying Chana (chickpeas) to over 1.1 lakh metric tonnes. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, farmers growing Tur (pigeon pea) have been given extra time to sell their harvest to the government, with the deadline now extended to May 15. These steps provide a much-needed safety net for those growing pulses and legumes.

By coordinating closely with state leaders, the Ministry of Agriculture aims to create a more predictable and secure environment for farming. These interventions are designed to boost the rural economy and ensure that cultivation remains a reliable way of life. For millions of farming families, this weekend’s announcement brings both financial security and peace of mind for the coming season.