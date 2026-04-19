Major rail projects approved for 2 states

NEW DELHI

The central government has greenlit two massive railway projects in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to boost travel and trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting where officials approved a ₹24,815 crore plan. These projects will add about 601 kilometers of new tracks, helping trains move faster and more reliably through 15 different districts.

In Uttar Pradesh, a new 403-kilometer line will connect Ghaziabad and Sitapur. This ₹14,926 crore project is a vital link between northern and eastern India. It will pass through major industrial hubs known for electronics, brassware, and textiles. To keep trains moving smoothly, the new tracks will bypass several crowded stations, and six brand-new stations will be built. This will significantly cut down travel time for both passengers and heavy cargo like coal and cement.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government is investing ₹9,889 crore to expand the line between Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. This route runs along the busy eastern coastline and is essential for moving goods like iron, steel, and fertilizers. Expanding this section to four tracks will clear up traffic on one of the country’s busiest rail corridors, making it easier for freight and passenger trains to share the space.

Beyond business, the new tracks will make it much easier for pilgrims and tourists to visit famous sites. From the Ganga Ghats in Garhmukteshwar to the historic temples in Annavaram, travel will become more accessible for millions. By improving these “high-density” networks, the government aims to strengthen India’s economy and connect people more efficiently across the nation.