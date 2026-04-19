Rural road scheme extended until 2028

NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has officially approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), ensuring that rural road projects continue through March 2028.

To support this vital mission, the government has increased the total budget to ₹83,977 crore. This decision aims to finish upgrading thousands of kilometers of roads that link remote villages to essential services and larger markets.

The primary goal of the scheme is to connect rural homes to agricultural markets, high schools, and hospitals. By improving these major links, the government hopes to reduce travel time and transport costs for farmers and small business owners. Officials stated that better roads will directly boost the rural economy and help bridge the gap between village life and urban opportunities, aligning with the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

In addition to roads, the Cabinet approved the construction of 161 long-span bridges, particularly in hilly areas where terrain makes travel difficult. The new timeline also allows projects sanctioned before March 2025 to finally move forward into the bidding and construction phases. This extension is expected to create a significant number of jobs in the construction sector and beyond.

By ensuring that healthcare and education are just a smooth drive away, the government aims to improve the quality of life in underserved regions. As construction ramps up over the next two years, the focus remains on sustainable development, making sure that every corner of India is connected to the nation’s growth story.