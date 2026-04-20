IPL 2026: SRH eye home dominance as DC seek consistency in crucial IPL clash

Intro

Both teams aim to stabilise campaigns amid inconsistent batting displays

Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to extend their growing home momentum when they face an inconsistent Delhi Capitals in a mid-table clash of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. With both sides locked on six points, Hyderabad hold a slight edge in the standings due to a superior net run rate, making this encounter crucial in shaping the playoff race.

SRH have shown encouraging signs despite the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who has rejoined the squad but remains unavailable for the match. Under stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, their bowling unit has begun to click after a shaky start to the season. Youngsters such as Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have injected energy and control, while Eshan Malinga’s disciplined spells and effective death bowling proved decisive in recent wins over Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

However, Hyderabad’s batting remains a concern. The aggressive top order, featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has yet to fire collectively. Kishan himself is searching for consistency, often leaving the dependable Heinrich Klaasen to rebuild innings before accelerating late.

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, find themselves in a similar position, grappling with uneven performances. Experienced batters like KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have made starts but failed to convert them into match-winning contributions. Youngster Sameer Rizvi, after a bright beginning, has dipped in form with a string of low scores.

On the bowling front, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been a standout performer, while Axar has maintained control in the middle overs. However, the team will expect more from Kuldeep Yadav, with support from Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan remaining inconsistent.

With both teams seeking stability and momentum, Tuesday’s contest promises to be a tightly fought battle as they aim to climb the mid-table standings. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm.